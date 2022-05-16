Nearly a fifth of customers ‘dissatisfied’ after being transferred to new energy supplier

Almost 19% of energy customers said they were ‘dissatisfied’ with the Supplier of Last Resort process.

That’s one of the findings of the latest Ofgem report on consumer perceptions for the energy market in the third quarter of 2021.

The survey of more than 3,200 customers shows that common reasons for dissatisfaction are price increases after the transfer, delayed refunds, lack of choice over the new supplier and lack of communication from the suppliers.

Almost a quarter of customers also said customer service was worse at their new supplier compared to what they received from collapsed companies.

The report also suggests during this quarter more consumers, an estimated 33%, were concerned they were going to struggle to pay their energy bills.

That compared to 21% of customers who claimed the same difficulty in the previous survey.