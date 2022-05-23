Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Lithuania “cuts completely” Russian energy imports

The country’s Energy Minister confirmed the move as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to rage

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Monday 23 May 2022
Image: Shutterstock

Lithuania has stopped importing energy supplies from Russia.

The move was confirmed by the country’s Energy Minister Dainius Kreivys who said: “As of Sunday, Lithuania will have completely cut import of Russian energy supplies i.e oil, electricity or natural gas, due to the Nord Pool’s decision to stop trading Russian electricity from its only importer in the Baltic States.”

Earlier this month, Lithuania inaugurated a new gas pipeline linking the country with Poland – on that day, government officials stated: “we will never be dependent on Russian gas.

Last week, the EU unveiled a €300 billion package to slash its reliance on Russia’s energy.

Last month, ELN reported that the amount of Russian gas imported to the UK soared by 37% last year.

The UK Government had previously pledged to phase out Russian oil imports by end of 2022.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast