UK becomes ‘world’s third most attractive’ country for renewable energy investment

The UK has climbed to the third spot on the list of the most “attractive” countries for ‘green’ investors.

That’s according to the latest EY Renewable Energy Country Attractiveness Index which shows the country has moved up two places from the previous ranking.

The index ranks the world’s top 40 markets, analysing renewable energy deployment and investment opportunities.

The US and China remain the top two markets based on the attractiveness of their renewable energy investment while Germany holds the fourth position, the global professional services organisation has said.

Arnaud de Giovanni, EY Global Renewables Leader, commented: “Many renewables technologies that were considered new and high-risk in the recent past are fast showing the potential to become mainstream and are therefore attracting investment interest.

“With energy prices expected to remain volatile for the foreseeable future, energy leaders have an unprecedented window of opportunity to leverage technological innovation and explore investment in enabling sustainable, renewable growth.”