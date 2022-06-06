Government greenlights Shell’s North Sea gas field

Shell‘s Jackdaw gas field has received final regulatory approval.

The decision comes as the government aims to boost the UK’s energy output to protect the country against market volatility while the war in Ukraine continues to rage.

The plan for the development of the Jackdaw field in the North Sea will see gas from Jackdaw coming ashore in St Fergus and then entering the National Grid to supply homes and businesses across the UK.

Campaigners had previously claimed that approval of the project would do nothing to lower soaring energy bills.

Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “We are turbocharging renewables and nuclear, but we are also realistic about our energy needs now.

“Let’s source more of the gas we need from British waters to protect energy security.”