Crown Estate to spend an additional £25m on offshore wind data

The funding will support projects that harness data to accelerate the deployment of offshore wind

Wednesday 8 June 2022
Image: Shutterstock

The Crown Estate, which manages the seabed around the UK, has announced a new £25 million investment to accelerate offshore wind while protecting the marine environment.

The investment will support its Offshore Wind Evidence and Change programme bringing the total investment up to £50 million.

The additional funding will be used to deliver research and data projects that pave the way for more wind farms designed to address environmental concerns.

In recent years, scientists have warned about the impact of wind farms on birds, marine mammals and seabed habitats.

Last month, a marine biologist spoke to ELN about how the expansion of the UK offshore could harm lobsters unless protection measures are taken.

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds had previously warned that thousands of sea birds could die as a result of poorly planned offshore wind developments.

Dan Labbad, Chief Executive of The Crown Estate, said: “As the need to accelerate offshore wind deployment ramps up, restoring our natural environment has never been more important.

“We are committed to safeguarding the marine environment whilst shaping, innovating, informing and enabling the development of offshore wind for the long-term benefit of the nation.

