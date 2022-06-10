Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Nearly 28% of billpayers ‘are clear on what they are paying their energy supplier for’

Almost 46% of energy customers do not feel loyal to their current provider, according to a survey

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 10 June 2022
Image: Dean Clarke / Shutterstock

Nearly a third of energy customers fully understand what they are paying their provider for.

That’s according to a new survey by design consultancy ELSE, which suggests there is a widespread loyalty crisis as nearly 46% of billpayers do not feel loyal to their current energy supplier.

Earlier this week, economists warned that the government may need to step in again to help people tackle rising energy bills.

The poll of 1,500 energy customers also shows that almost 37% of them want more practical advice on how to manage their energy usage.

The results of the survey follow the latest estimates from Cornwall Insight that the October default tariff cap will be £2,879 while this could rise to more than £2,900 in January for the first time.

The research also shows that customers’ sustainability concerns grow as more than half of the customers want their provider to articulate their plans to lessen their impact on the climate.

