Government confirms call to keep coal power stations open this winter

The government has confirmed that it is currently in talks with energy companies to keep coal power stations open to deal with the energy crunch caused by rising energy prices and the war in Ukraine.

The Business Secretary has admitted that he has contacted National Grid, EDF and other firms to explore all options.

Kwasi Kwarteng said: “In May, I asked National Grid to explore keeping three coal power stations open this winter if needed.

“With uncertainty in Europe following the invasion, it’s right we explore all options to bolster supply. I am pleased EDF has today confirmed West Burton will remain open.”

The power plant in Lincolnshire was expected to shut down in October.

Mr Kwarteng added: “Discussions with two other plants are ongoing. If we have available back-up power, let’s keep it online just in case. I am not taking chances.

“For our long-term energy security, we are accelerating renewables and nuclear while maximising North Sea oil and gas production.”