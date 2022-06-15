Treasury sprayed with red paint in protest against oil and gas plans

Climate activists have sprayed red paint on the Treasury building protesting against the government’s plans to give the green light to new oil and gas projects.

According to Just Stop Oil campaigners, the symbolic move aimed at showing that the government has blood on its hands.

They claim that this action was prompted by the approval of Shell’s Jackdaw North Sea gas field two weeks ago.

The group also said that the demonstration was also triggered by the Chancellor’s announcement of a new tax credit to encourage oil and gas investment.

Louise Harris, who joined the protest, said: “Rishi Sunak is allowing the cost of living crisis to drive millions of people into fuel poverty and giving handouts to fossil fuel companies who are raking in billions in profit and knowingly destroying our future.”

A government spokesperson told ELN: “As set out in the British Energy Security Strategy and with Putin’s invasion of Ukraine illustrating the merit of this, North sea oil and gas are going to be crucial to the UK’s domestic energy supply and security for the foreseeable future – so it is right we continue to encourage investment there.

“The levy’s investment allowance means businesses will overall get a 91p tax saving for every £1 they invest and allows for investment in activities to cut emissions, which could include electrification.

“In addition, there are already numerous generous incentives available to bolster investment in renewable energy, including the super-deduction, the UK’s competitive R&D tax relief regime and the Contracts for Difference scheme – making sure the UK continues to invest in clean energy too.”