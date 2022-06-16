Methane leak at Russian coal mine ‘could be the biggest ever detected’

A coal mine in Russia might have released the largest amount of methane ever detected.

Methane is a much more powerful greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide and has a significant impact on rising global temperatures.

The Canadian environmental data start-up GHGSat suggests that on 14th January its satellite detected the biggest emission from an individual facility it has ever seen.

That was nearly 90 tonnes of methane being released every hour from the Raspadskya Mine, in Kemerovo Oblast, Russia, the authors of the report have claimed.

They suggest around 13 leaks were measured during a single satellite pass.

The company said if the total rate of release was sustained over the course of a year, the mine would emit an estimated 764,319 tonnes of methane – enough to power 2.4 million homes.

That is equivalent to the carbon dioxide produced by five average-sized coal-fired power stations, GHGSat suggested.