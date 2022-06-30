Analysts cast doubt on National Grid’s plan for off-peak energy use

New analysis has questioned the effectiveness of recently reported measures that will compensate consumers for using energy during off-peak times.

Earlier this week, National Grid announced plans to pay households to use less electricity at peak times.

It has been reported that the scheme aims to secure additional energy supplies and help homes reduce their carbon dioxide emissions.

However, sources suggest the scheme is not something that could be implemented in the near future.

Phil Hewitt, Director of EnAppSys, said: “We have been involved in trials of load shifting out of high-priced periods and this does work if you have a big load like a domestic battery, electric vehicle or hot water tank.

“However, the majority of households do not have these at the moment as they cannot afford the capital cost of a battery or EV and they use gas to heat their homes.

“For the average household, these proposals would involve moving consumption from the evening peak just when the kids are hungry and tetchy as the only big load is cooking.

“This could save a little bit of money each time, which should add up, but it is not likely to be enough to encourage people to change habits at a sufficient scale.”

A National Grid ESO spokesperson told ELN: “Innovation that drives consumers value and reduces carbon emissions will always be deployed as swiftly as possible, in a tested, safe and reliable way.”