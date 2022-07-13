Ofgem unveils energy suppliers’ failings in direct debit charges

Some of the largest suppliers in the UK’s energy retail market have failed to charge customers direct debits in a fair way.

That’s one of the key message conveyed in Ofgem’s report published today which has found that five large energy companies have ‘moderate or severe’ weaknesses on charging customer direct debits.

The regulator had previously pledged to crack down on reported direct debit increases.

The issue was raised in May, with Business Secretary writing to the energy regulator to ask for a crackdown on energy firms amid claims some are hiking charges by more than is justified.

Ofgem has admitted today it has told energy suppliers to take immediate and urgent action, after this review found a range of weaknesses or failings.

In a nutshell, the review of domestic energy suppliers found that:

Over seven million energy consumers on a Standard Variable Tariff (SVT) saw an increase in their direct debit between February and April 2022.

On average, direct debit levels for customers on an SVT increased by 62% in this period. Most of this reflects the increased cost of gas.

Nearly 8% of SVT customers seeing an increase (around 500,000 households) experienced an increase of more than 100%.

Evidence that some suppliers’ processes are not as robust as they could be and that this could lead to inconsistent, incorrect or poor treatment for customers.

A lack of formally documented policies and processes within some suppliers, which risks inconsistent and poor consumer outcomes.

Ofgem Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Brearley said: “Suppliers must do all they can, especially during the current gas crisis to support customers and to recognise the significant worry and concern increased direct debits can cause.

“We know there is some excellent service out there; but we want to make sure that’s it’s consistent and standard across the board.

“It’s clear from today’s findings on direct debits that there are areas of the market where customers are simply not getting the service they need and rightly expect in these very difficult times.

“Today’s findings show that with the urgent changes we are now expecting, the current system will be much fairer for customers.”