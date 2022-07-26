Ofgem’s survey reveals concerns over energy affordability soar amid crisis

Worrying about energy bills risks is becoming the new normal in the era of energy crisis.

The latest research by Ofgem and Citizens Advice on consumer perceptions of the energy market shows that in the first quarter of the year, nearly 51% of customers are concerned that they are going to struggle to pay their energy bills.

The report states that is almost a 9% increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, representing the third consecutive quarter affordability concerns have increased significantly.

The survey of 3,200 people also suggests more credit meter consumers report they have fallen into debt this quarter with the rising costs of energy contributing strongly to this.

With the price cap predicted to rise from just under £2,000 to more than £3,000 in October, analysts and MPs have warned that the “worst is yet to come”.