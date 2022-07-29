Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Germany starts rationing hot showers to save on gas

Authorities of a German city race to save kilowatts as gas shortage scenarios are looming

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 29 July 2022
Image: Sergey Dzyuba / Shutterstock

Europe seems to worry about energy shortage scenarios as countries struggle to keep the lights on after Russia tightened the squeeze on gas flow on the continent.

Hanover, the capital and largest city of the German state of Lower Saxony has announced it will turn off hot water in public buildings, swimming pools, sports halls and gyms as fears of a winter energy crisis are mounting.

These are some measures the city’s mayor Belit Onay and Finance and Regulatory Affairs Dr Axel von der Ohe have presented to the public.

Other measures include limiting room temperature to a maximum of 20°C, switching off outdoor lighting in public buildings such as museums, the shutdown of fountains and replacement of permanent lighting in toilets, bicycle storage facilities, corridors and other traffic areas.

Mr Onay said: “The aim is to reduce our energy consumption by 15%. This is a reaction to the impending gas shortage, which poses a major challenge for the municipalities – especially for a large city like Hanover.

“The situation is unpredictable, as the last few days have shown. We see it as a responsibility here and we have to move forward. Every kilowatt hour saved protects the gas shortage.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast