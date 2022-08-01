Nearly 78% of microbusinesses ‘don’t fully understand net zero’

The majority of microbusiness owners would not pass the class of sustainability with flying colours.

New research from Start Up Loans, which is part of British Business Bank found that almost 78% of businesses with up to nine employees do not fully understand the term net zero.

Interestingly, nearly 72% do not fully understand the meaning of ‘carbon-neutral’.

The survey of 1,000 small-to-medium UK senior decision makers also shows that nearly 67% of them have never sought information on how to minimise their carbon footprint.

At the same time, almost 46% said they did not know where to go to seek relevant information that would allow reducing carbon emissions from their operations.