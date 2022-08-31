Birmingham to set up ‘warm banks’ amid energy crisis

Birmingham has unveiled plans to create ‘warm banks’, following suit of other cities which introduced the measure to help people struggling with soaring energy bills.

The local authority has said it will map ‘warm banks’ across the city, identifying spaces where people can go to keep warm, access services and spend time with other people.

Official data shows that of the top 13 constituencies in the country for fuel poverty, six of them are in Birmingham.

Councillor John Cotton, Cabinet Member for Social Justice, Community Safety and Equalities at Birmingham City Council, has urged Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak to act immediately to prevent “widespread suffering”.

Councillor Cotton said: “The spiralling cost of fuel is going to push people across Birmingham into absolute poverty this winter. The grim reality of this means that people will die in their homes unless something is done.

“This is the stark reality that faces people across Birmingham and elsewhere and whoever is Prime Minister needs to make this their first priority upon entering office.”