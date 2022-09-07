‘Government’s energy bill support will likely be too little too late’

The anticipated government‘s energy bill support package might be “too little too late”.

That’s the suggestion from the retail trade union Usdaw which criticised the Prime Minister’s first speech for not focusing on “burning issues”, including the cost of living.

Just a few hours after meeting the Queen at Balmoral, Liz Truss said: “I will deal hands-on with the energy crisis caused by Putin’s war. I will take action this week to deal with energy bills and to secure our future energy supply.”

Paddy Lillis, Usdaw General Secretary, said: “Our members were desperate to hear the new Prime Minister lay out a substantial and urgent plan to tackle the cost of living crisis, which would stem rocketing energy prices and bring inflation under control.

“They wanted to see a commitment to bring forward an employment bill that will end poverty pay and insecure work.

“However, instead we heard little to help the lives of working people struggling to make ends meet and her number one priority is tax cuts for the rich.

“We will await the PM’s plan for energy bills, but fear that it will be too little, too late. We urge the government to freeze the energy price cap as an immediate measure, but they must ensure that the costs of this are not passed on to consumers in the longer term.”

ELN contacted BEIS for comment – the Department declined to comment.