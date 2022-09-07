MPs implore Liz Truss to keep 2050 alive

Just under 30 MPs have come together from all the UK’s major parties in a joint letter, urging the UK’s new Prime Minister to not let the 2050 net zero target fall by the wayside.

Although Liz Truss has confirmed her allegiance to net zero, her support for North Sea oil and gas expansion, fracking – and a disdain towards new wind and solar farms, has led to fears from many politicians that net zero could take a hit.

This has been exacerbated in supporters’ eyes by the appointment of Jacob Rees-Mogg as the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy in the new cabinet.

Rees-Mogg previously held the position of Minister for Brexit and has openly questioned the climate crisis previously.

He is also a renowned supporter for North Sea oil and gas, as well as fracking.

The 29 MPs have called on Truss to pledge once more to achieving net zero by 2050 and ensure the use of green measures to slash upcoming hikes in energy prices.

The letter states: “We hope that as Prime Minister you will continue to support measures to reach net zero by 2050 or sooner in this country, whilst also being a global champion for climate and nature on the international stage.”

Home insulation, further work on renewables and protection of the environment and biodiversity are all areas of action that the collective wish to see moving forward.

A coordinator of the letter, former Conservative Energy Minister Chris Skidmore, said: “I’m absolutely determined for people to see net zero as a mainstream economic issue, a huge opportunity for job creation and levelling up.

“It’s very important that net zero is not seen as a culture war, left-wing project – it’s actually an economic growth strategy.”

Members of the Labour Party, Conservatives, Liberal Democrats, Green Party, Scottish National Party and Plaid Cymru all signed the letter.

BEIS has been contacted for a response.