Incentives to pay customers to use energy off-peak too low, say energy firms

A scheme designed to incentivise customers to use energy at off-peak hours is not as attractive as it should be, according to some energy suppliers.

In June, ELN reported that households with smart meters would be paid to use less energy at peak times and reduce emissions.

National Grid ESO has launched a consultation to learn more about what energy suppliers think about the new scheme and how this could work.

Octopus and E.ON have reportedly criticised the savings that customers could make by using energy for appliances and devices at times when demand is not high.

The companies say the proposed payment of 52p for each kilowatt-hour of electricity saved during peak times is too low.

An Octopus Energy spokesperson said: “Like in any new service, we need to find out what customers respond to and then adjust the price accordingly.

“So, it’d be wrong to set a price before finding out what works for people.”

Sarah Honan, Flexibility Policy Officer at the ADE, said: “We support the concerns raised about National Grid’s Winter Demand Flexibility Service compensation proposals. This service has the potential to ease system stress in an unprecedented winter of hardship and cannot be undervalued.

“As we rapidly move towards a decarbonised electricity grid, customers will play an increasingly active role in maintaining system security and therefore must be properly incentivised for their participation.”

A National Grid ESO spokesperson told ELN: “As has been reported, two industry participants have provided feedback to the ESO as part of our ongoing consultation to define the scope and terms of the demand flexibility service we intend to launch this winter.

“As with all other feedback we receive as part of this consultation we will consider and review this information before submitting our final design to the regulator Ofgem to approve.”