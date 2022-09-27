Former Energy Minister to lead review of UK’s net zero

The government has launched a three-month review on ways to make net zero happen in a greener and more cost-effective way.

Ex-Energy Minister Chris Skidmore will lead the review of how the 2050 target can be delivered.

The review aims to identify new pro-business and pro-growth ways that can help the UK hit net zero.

Following consultation with consumers, investors and experts, Mr Skidmore will report to the government with a set of recommendations by the end of this year.

Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg said: “The government remains committed to reaching our net zero emissions targets, but with Russia weaponising energy across Europe we must make sure we do so in a way that increases energy security and does not place undue burdens on businesses or consumers.”

Chair of the Net Zero Review Chris Skidmore said: “This review seeks to ‘double down’ on how we can ensure that our energy transition happens at the same time as maximising the economic opportunity for businesses and households across the country, providing huge opportunities for innovation, investment, exports and jobs.

“I want to ensure that net zero isn’t just viewed as the right thing to do for our environment- but becomes an essential driver of economic growth.”