UK solar industry calls on Liz Truss to support renewables

Solar Energy UK and environmental organisations have written to the Prime Minister asking her to support solar farms.

The solar industry trade association and other environmental and climate change groups have called on new Prime Minister Liz Truss to back the solar industry.

In an open letter published today, Solar Energy UK and 18 other organisations highlight how solar farms can provide a cost-effective way to lower energy bills.

The letter follows comments made by the Prime Minister that solar farms are ‘paraphernalia’, claiming that they are a threat to the UK food supply.

Solar Energy UK Chief Executive Chris Hewett said: “The solar industry is a natural partner for countryside management and I would be delighted to accompany the Prime Minister on a visit to one of the UK’s many excellent solar farms.

“She can see for herself how their affordable, clean electricity will help to power the UK out of the cost of living crisis.”

ELN has contacted BEIS for comment.