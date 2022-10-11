Germany launches investigation into Nord Stream blasts

Germany has confirmed it has started investigating the suspected sabotage over the Nord Stream gas pipeline.

In the last couple of weeks, authorities in Denmark and Sweden reported blasts impacting both lines of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline along with one line of Nord Stream 2.

According to newspaper Der Spiegel, Germany’s Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office has initiated preliminary proceedings against “unknown persons” because of the attacks on parts of the gas pipeline.

It reported that federal police officers travelled to the areas where the gas leaks occurred to collect evidence using an underwater drone.

Prosecutors said there was sufficient evidence that at least two deliberate detonations triggered the blasts.

Officials from Denmark and Sweden had previously said that leaks from the Nord Stream pipelines were caused by blasts equivalent to the power of “several hundred kilograms of explosive”.