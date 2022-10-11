Octopus gives free blankets ahead of “tough” winter

Can the UK’s energy crisis be covered by a blanket?

Octopus has unveiled a plan to offer 10,000 free electric blankets to some of its most vulnerable customers.

It is not the first time Octopus has given away blankets – last year, the energy supplier gave 5,000 electric blankets to some of its vulnerable customers amid soaring energy bills.

The company said it needed to prioritise the delivery of these blankets to the “most needy and vulnerable homes” and advised customers who might miss the offering to buy one themselves as they could save more than £300 by using them.

It said heating a whole home costs around £4 a day and an energy-efficient electric blanket can heat a person for just 2-4p an hour.

Rebecca Dibb-Simkin, Chief Product Officer at Octopus Energy, said: “Electric blankets are an incredible way of staying warm for pennies an hour.

“Our electric blankets scheme was just one of the measures we have taken to help. And given the overwhelmingly positive feedback last year, we knew we only had one option – to make it even bigger.”

Yesterday, ELN reported that Octopus was a step closer to signing the deal for the takeover of its rival Bulb.