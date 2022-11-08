Insulating social homes could slash heating bills by 42%

Residents of social houses could see their heating bills slashed by 42% if their homes were insulated and draught-proofed.

That’s according to a study by the National Housing Federation, which suggests insulation measures for social housing could lead to a saving of £700 million a year in total.

The research found that a family in social housing with an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) of D or below spends on average £1,343 a year on heating, based on the current Energy Price Guarantee.

If these homes were insulated and brought up to an EPC of C or above could reduce heating costs to £776 a year.

This equates to more than £700 million a year in savings for all such residents in England, the National Housing Federation said.

The National Housing Federation has called on the government to release the full £3.8 billion pledged by the Conservatives by 2030 to decarbonise social housing.

National Housing Federation Chief executive Kate Henderson said: “Whilst the government’s Energy Price Guarantee is welcome support for now, it is not enough to protect people living in the least energy efficient homes from astronomic price increases, with some social tenants losing as much as two months’ pay on energy costs and forced to make impossible choices – such as risking getting into debt – to afford basic living costs.

“Looking ahead to April 2023, without well-targeted means-tested support, social housing residents will be facing an even more extraordinary burden.”