Sunak urged to crack down on Chinese smart meters as he heads to G20 summit

The Prime Minister faces calls for taking steps against installing Chinese smart meters, which “could threaten” the UK’s energy infrastructure.

Just a few hours before the official opening of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, Rishi Sunak has been urged to halt the installation of devices made by a firm linked to the Chinese state.

Today, China’s President Xi Jinping is expected to have a long-awaited meeting with US President Joe Biden.

Former Conservative Leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith, has warned that the Chinese state has access to hundreds of thousands of meters’ remote power switch installed in British households.

Sir Iain said “all smart meters feature a switch that can be used to remotely turn off power” which in the wrong hands “could be abused to inflict mass blackouts and damage the National Grid”.

Last month, Nick Hunn, Chief Technology Officer of WiFore Consulting, told ELN how these smart meters could cut households’ regular energy supply.