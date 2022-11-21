Nearly 60% of Britons are “concerned” about potential blackouts this winter

The majority of households seem to feel worried about potential blackouts because of energy supply shortage.

Last month, the National Grid electricity system operator said in a highly “unlikely” scenario, households and businesses might face planned three-hour outages to ensure that the UK’s grid can cope with the demand.

A new Ipsos survey shows that nearly 57% of Britons are concerned about this prospect hitting their area this winter.

The polling of more than 1,000 people also reveals that nearly four-in-ten say they are not concerned.

In addition, almost 48% of the public think blackouts are likely in Britain generally, while 41% believe power outages are probably in their house specifically.

Should blackouts occur, 49% of Britons say they are prepared to cope with them; however, 45% are not.

The majority of Britons, an estimated 56%, are also in favour of adopting measures similar to the ones introduced by EU states to reduce energy consumption by 15% voluntarily.