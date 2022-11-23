Tesla giant battery built near Dogger Bank offshore wind

A Tesla battery described by its developer as Europe’s largest energy storage system has been powered up in northeast England.

The project is located adjacent to National Grid’s Creyke Beck substation, the same connection point proposed for the first two phases of the world’s largest offshore wind farm Dogger Bank.

The project can store up to 196MWh of electricity in a single cycle, enough to power around 300,000 homes for two hours.

The construction of the Pillswood project was completed ahead of its schedule to support National Grid in its efforts to provide stable power to households over the challenging winter period.

Peter Kavanagh, Harmony Energy Director, said: “Battery energy storage systems are essential to unlocking the full potential of renewable energy in the UK and we hope this particular one highlights Yorkshire as a leader in green energy solutions.

“These projects are not supported by taxpayer subsidy and will play a major role in contributing to the net zero transition, as well as ensuring the future security of the UK’s energy supply and reduced reliance on foreign gas imports.”