Drax grilled by MPs over its emission levels

The boss of Drax has refused to comment on whether Drax is the “biggest emitter” of carbon dioxide in the UK.

During an oral evidence session of the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee on the decarbonisation of the UK’s power sector, its chief, Darren Jones, asked Will Gardiner, Chief Executive Officer at Drax, whether the company is the “biggest emitter of carbon dioxide” in Britain.

Mr Jones said: “In your own company accounts for the year 2020, you reported that Drax emitted 13.3 megatonnes; you presumably agree with that if it’s in your annual accounts.

“The second largest emitter in the UK was a gas power station owned by RWE, which was 4.3 megatonnes of carbon dioxide. So, you are by far the biggest emitter of carbon dioxide in the UK.”

Mr Gardiner replied: “I think the key point for me is that the question of whether carbon dioxide is biogenic or fossil, I think it’s quite important, right?

“Because if one thinks about how we ended in the situation, we are in now in the first place, it’s because the world has pulled up trillions of tonnes of carbon dioxide out of the rock.”

Pressed to reply whether he acknowledged that Drax is the biggest emitter of carbon dioxide and whether he was disputing this calculation in the company’s annual accounts, Will Gardiner said: “I am disputing the characterisation of our business.”

Mr Jones went on to ask how much subsidies the company receives from the government, given that a projection from 2012 to 2027 showed Drax was going to “receive £11 billion for being renewable, even though you are the largest carbon emitter in the country”.

The Drax chief said: “We have operated within the UK renewable obligation system as well as under a CfD regime, as part of the UK’s desire to decarbonise its economy. And I think we have been very successful at doing that.”