Mind the bulb: UK to ban inefficient light bulbs

The UK has proposed a new minimum energy performance standard for lighting products that could potentially slash energy usage and millions of carbon dioxide emissions.

The proposals aim to ensure that lighting in all buildings in England, Scotland and Wales meets the new standards.

If approved, the higher standards will mean that shops will be banned from selling light bulbs that are not energy efficient.

The government said the new rules could help consumers see savings of up to £3,000 over the lifetime of the new bulbs.

Business and Energy Minister Lord Callanan said: “Putin‘s warmongering in Ukraine means everyone is feeling the effect of higher energy bills this winter, but these new standards can help lighten the load by ensuring British homes and businesses are lit as efficiently as possible.

“By going further with these regulations than either the US or EU, British homes, factories and offices will have some of the cheapest and greenest lighting in the world, helping keep down bills and reducing energy usage.”