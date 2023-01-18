‘UK needs to splash out extra £5.8bn in energy efficiency to cut bills’

The government must increase spending on energy efficiency and low carbon heating by at least £5.8 billion by 2025 to help the UK reach its commitments.

That’s according to research by the think tank Institute for Public Policy Research which warns that public investment in making UK households more energy efficient is falling short of what is needed to meet climate goals.

The study highlights that under the new price cap in April, upgrading homes with high-quality insulation, ventilation measures and heat pumps could save up to £500 on annual energy bills.

Researchers found that the Chancellor could meet the funding gap in the government’s pledges by bringing forward by two years the £6 billion committed in the Autumn Statement 2025-2028.

The IPPR recommends that ministers should offer full energy efficiency grants for fuel-poor homes and grants of up £7,500 for non-fuel poor homes.

The report also calls on officials to carry out ‘heat zoning’ to determine the most appropriate heat technologies for different areas.

A BEIS spokesperson told ELN: “Thanks to government support, the number of homes with an energy efficiency rating of C or above has gone from 13% in 2010 to 46% and rising.

“We are investing over £6.6 billion in this Parliament with a further £6 billion committed to 2028 to help decarbonise homes and buildings and to ensure all homes meet EPC band C by 2035.

“The Energy Company Obligation will help hundreds of thousands of families with energy-saving measures such as insulation, with average energy bill savings of around £300 a year.

“Installations are now increasing and we have announced a further £1 billion extension of the scheme to start this Spring.”