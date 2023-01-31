Efficiency & Environment

Centrica strikes hydrogen ready CHP partnership

Centrica Business Solutions has partnered with 2G Energy AG for the supply of CHP systems

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 31 January 2023
Image: Centrica Business Solutions

Centrica has partnered with manufacturer 2G Energy AG to provide customers with hydrogen ready Combined and Heat Power (CHP) systems.

The agreement will see Centrica Business Solutions offer 2G CHPs across the UK and Ireland, Netherlands and Italy.

The partnership also adds the capability to offer biogas and liquefied petroleum gas engines in addition to conventional natural gas.

Greg McKenna, Managing Director of Centrica Business Solutions, said: “Our customers are fully focused on net zero. The partnership with 2G for Hydrogen-ready CHP engines strengthens the range of technologies we already offer to help them on the path to decarbonisation.”

