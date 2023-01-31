Norway will reduce power exports to Britain if supplies are at risk

Norway has warned it may need to cut power exports to other countries, including Britain if there is a domestic shortage of electricity.

Norway remains the UK’s largest gas supplier – the 1.4GW North Sea interconnector, a 730-kilometre power cable that connects the two countries’ grids runs from Blyth in Northumberland to Kvilldal in Rogaland on the Norwegian side.

On Friday, Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said: “We want to ensure there is always enough water in our reservoirs.

“There should always be enough power in our sockets (at home) and we should have enough power for our industry.”

Last year, Norwegian media reported that the UK, among other countries, could face cuts in electricity imports due to the low level of the coyntry’s hydropower reservoirs.

It had been previously reported that UK Government officials had looked at a “reasonable worst-case outlook” for the UK’s grid that could be brought forward if energy imports from Norway and France would be reduced and the nation needed to conserve power.