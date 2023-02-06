Complaints from energy customers spiked to record last year

The Energy Ombudsman received more than 100,000 complaints from customers last year.

Being appointed by Ofgem, the ombudsman is an independent organisation, which investigates consumers’ complaints and works with suppliers to resolve these complaints.

According to data shared with BBC Radio 4’s Money Box, 105,340 complaints were received in 2022, a rise of more than 50% in two years.

The main issues raised by these complaints were incorrect billing, poor service and problems arising from switching suppliers.

The report suggests of the cases heard, nearly 75% ended up being resolved in the customer’s favour.

The data is published as energy suppliers are currently under scrutiny over their practices – last week, an investigation by The Times showed British Gas subcontractors broke into the homes of vulnerable people to install prepayment meters.