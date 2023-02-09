All new EU buildings to be zero-emission by 2028

The EU has today approved proposals to improve the energy performance of buildings.

Earlier today, a meeting of the European Parliament Industry, Research, Telecoms and Energy Committee was held today in Brussels.

Members voted on an update to the EU’s energy performance of buildings directive (EPBD), which is part of the Fit for 55 package, a set of proposals for new EU legislation with which the EU and its 27 member states plan to achieve the EU 2030 climate goal.

The update aims to increase the rate and depth of building renovations and set a vision for achieving a zero-emission building stock by 2050.

According to the adopted text, all new buildings should be zero-emission from 2028, while new buildings occupied, operated or owned by public authorities from 2026.

All new buildings should also be equipped with solar technologies by 2028, where technically suitable and economically feasible, while residential buildings undergoing major renovation have until 2032 to comply.

A proposal to facilitate the deployment of renewable and low carbon gases into the energy system has also been discussed.