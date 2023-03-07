Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Energy Secretary to meet Ofgem boss later today

Grant Shapps is expected to press the case for redress for customers affected by forced prepayment meter installations

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Tuesday 7 March 2023
Image: Fred Duval/ Shutterstock / ELN

The head of Britain’s energy regulator will meet the Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary later today.

ELN understands that Grant Shapps and Jonathan Brearley will discuss major issues the energy market is facing right now.

It is believed to be the first official meeting between the two men discussing potential measures that could support customers that saw prepayment meters force-fitted in their homes because of their inability to afford bills.

Mr Shapps is expected to highlight the need for compensation for vulnerable customers who had prepayment meters forcibly installed.

Ofgem’s plans for hearing directly from domestic and business customers about their experiences with energy suppliers will also be on the agenda of this meeting.

Last month, the Energy Secretary told Ofgem to take a tougher stance on reckless practices of energy suppliers in the wake of increased forced prepayment meter (PPM) installations.

At the time, Mr Shapps said: “I’m also concerned the regulator is too easily having the wool pulled over their eyes by taking at face value what energy companies are telling them. They need to also listen to customers to make sure this treatment of vulnerable consumers doesn’t happen again.”

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast