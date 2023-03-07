Energy Secretary to meet Ofgem boss later today

The head of Britain’s energy regulator will meet the Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary later today.

ELN understands that Grant Shapps and Jonathan Brearley will discuss major issues the energy market is facing right now.

It is believed to be the first official meeting between the two men discussing potential measures that could support customers that saw prepayment meters force-fitted in their homes because of their inability to afford bills.

Mr Shapps is expected to highlight the need for compensation for vulnerable customers who had prepayment meters forcibly installed.

Ofgem’s plans for hearing directly from domestic and business customers about their experiences with energy suppliers will also be on the agenda of this meeting.

Last month, the Energy Secretary told Ofgem to take a tougher stance on reckless practices of energy suppliers in the wake of increased forced prepayment meter (PPM) installations.

At the time, Mr Shapps said: “I’m also concerned the regulator is too easily having the wool pulled over their eyes by taking at face value what energy companies are telling them. They need to also listen to customers to make sure this treatment of vulnerable consumers doesn’t happen again.”