European gas storage levels higher than expected

European gas stocks are at record highs, new report suggests.

According to modelling by Cornwall Insight, European gas storage levels are projected to be between 45-61% full at the end of this winter, with an average of 55%.

By September 2023, the levels could reach 88-100% full, which is at the high end of historical outcomes and higher than the previous end-of-winter record of 54% in 2020.

In a paper titled ‘Crisis behind, challenge ahead: European gas storage levels for 2023’, consultants suggest the level of gas storage in Europe at the end of this winter will be critical in determining whether the energy crisis is over or if high prices and supply concerns will continue this year.

Higher storage levels at the end of winter will require less refilling to meet EU targets before the 2023-24 winter, thereby enhancing the security of energy supply.