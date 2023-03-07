Finance & Markets, Top Stories

European gas storage levels higher than expected

Analysts predict that European gas reservoirs could be 88-100% full by September

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Tuesday 7 March 2023
Image: Shutterstock

European gas stocks are at record highs, new report suggests.

According to modelling by Cornwall Insight, European gas storage levels are projected to be between 45-61% full at the end of this winter, with an average of 55%.

By September 2023, the levels could reach 88-100% full, which is at the high end of historical outcomes and higher than the previous end-of-winter record of 54% in 2020.

In a paper titled ‘Crisis behind, challenge ahead: European gas storage levels for 2023’, consultants suggest the level of gas storage in Europe at the end of this winter will be critical in determining whether the energy crisis is over or if high prices and supply concerns will continue this year.

Higher storage levels at the end of winter will require less refilling to meet EU targets before the 2023-24 winter, thereby enhancing the security of energy supply.

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast