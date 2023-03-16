Government has chosen members for the new Energy Efficiency Taskforce

The government has today unveiled the names of members for its new Energy Efficiency Taskforce.

The Energy Efficiency Taskforce’s mission is to create a strategy to achieve a 15% reduction in total UK energy consumption from 2021 levels by 2030, covering both residential and commercial buildings and industrial processes.

Laura Sandys, Chair, of the government’s Energy Digitalisation Taskforce, Emma Pinchbeck, Chief Executive Officer at Energy UK, Stephen Phipson, Chief Executive of Make UK, Adam Scorer, Chief Executive Officer at National Energy Action and Sir John Armitt, Chair of the National Infrastructure Commission are among the members of the new taskforce.

Lord Callanan, Minister for Energy Efficiency and Green Finance, said the newly appointed Energy Efficiency Taskforce is composed of top industry experts who bring unique expertise to the table.

The minister believes that people and industry have the determination to reduce energy use, but the right mechanisms must be put in place to channel this.

Alison Rose, Energy Efficiency Taskforce Co-Chair and Chief Executive Officer of NatWest Group, said: “Addressing the climate crisis is a team sport, and building vital partnerships between the public and private sector is key to tackling this challenge.”