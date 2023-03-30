Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets

Cash for onshore wind: Families could receive hundreds off energy bills

Under the “Powering Up Britain” plan, families could receive discounts on their energy bills if they support the development of onshore wind farm

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 30 March 2023
Image: Shutterstock

The government is set to launch a consultation on local communities benefiting from onshore wind farms, with Energy Secretary Grant Shapps confirming that families who support the development of wind farms will benefit through lower energy bills, as part of the “Powering Up Britain” plan.

In related measures, the government has said it will rebalance gas and electricity costs in household bills, with the aim of making electricity bills cheaper.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero has stated that these measures aim to ensure that councils have more flexibility to respond to their residents’ views, with further consultations set to take place to ensure communities can directly benefit from supporting onshore wind, including through lower energy bills.

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast