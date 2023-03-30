Cash for onshore wind: Families could receive hundreds off energy bills

The government is set to launch a consultation on local communities benefiting from onshore wind farms, with Energy Secretary Grant Shapps confirming that families who support the development of wind farms will benefit through lower energy bills, as part of the “Powering Up Britain” plan.

In related measures, the government has said it will rebalance gas and electricity costs in household bills, with the aim of making electricity bills cheaper.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero has stated that these measures aim to ensure that councils have more flexibility to respond to their residents’ views, with further consultations set to take place to ensure communities can directly benefit from supporting onshore wind, including through lower energy bills.