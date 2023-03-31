Bids invited for next carbon capture clusters

The UK government is inviting bids for the next carbon capture and storage (CCUS) clusters in Scotland.

These CCUS clusters will be responsible for capturing 30 megatonnes of carbon dioxide each year by 2030, with the government identifying Aberdeenshire for one of the projects.

In his Spring Budget, the Chancellor earmarked £20 billion for CCUS, with Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps also launching a £160 million fund to grow floating offshore wind.

Scotland will host CCUS, hydrogen and floating offshore wind projects to help achieve the UK’s overall aims.

These include 10GW of hydrogen production and 5GW of floating offshore wind by 2030.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “Thanks to our unique geography and strong expertise in clean technology, the UK is well placed to create thriving new industries in carbon capture, hydrogen and floating offshore wind across the country.”

UK Government Minister for Scotland John Lamont added: “Scotland is a key part of the UK’s net zero plans and helping to boost economic growth through green jobs.”