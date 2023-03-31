Energy Secretary reveals he has not yet installed a heat pump in his home

Energy Secretary Grant Shapps has admitted in an interview that he does not have a heat pump installed in his home, despite advocating for their use as part of the government’s strategy to decarbonise homes.

Shapps faced questions about his own energy choices during interviews after the government’s ‘Powering Up Britain’ plans were announced, which include shifting green levies from electricity to gas.

The plans also extend the Boiler Upgrade Scheme until 2028, offering grants of up to £5,000 towards heat pump installation.

Mr Shapps admitted to not having a heat pump installed and revealed that energy company workers would be assessing the suitability of his home for the system.

Grant Shapps stated that workers will be surveying his house to see whether heat pumps can work.

The Energy Secretary told GB News: “Sort of living the dream as it were, or I’m hoping to. We will see what happens when they come around to my house.”