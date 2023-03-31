Efficiency & Environment

No pressure on villagers! Hydrogen energy trial opt-in only

British Gas and Cadent have abandoned plans to force nearly 2,000 homes in a village in Cheshire to switch to hydrogen for their heating and cooking needs

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 31 March 2023
at Whitby, North Yorkshire, England, UK (Image: Shutterstock)

Residents of a village in Cheshire will now have the option to keep using natural gas for heating and cooking, instead of being forced to switch to hydrogen as part of a government-backed pilot.

Energy companies British Gas and Cadent had planned to cut off gas supplies to almost 2,000 homes in the village of Whitby, near Ellesmere Port, as part of the UK’s first hydrogen-fuelled village.

However, they have now changed their stance after facing opposition during a ten-month consultation period.

Marc Clarke, Head of Hydrogen Consumer at Cadent said: “We will only deliver this project if it works for the community in Whitby.

“And it’s because we’ve heard and listened to what people in Whitby have to say, that we are making some changes to the way that we are going to operate this project, should the government choose us to deliver it for them.

“Our new proposal means that you will have a choice to participate or not. There will be two options to choose from: you can either choose to get involved with the Hydrogen Village programme and help pave the way to a greener future, or you can choose to stay on natural gas if you do not wish to participate.”

