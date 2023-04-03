Centrica’s bold plan: Rough to become world’s largest hydrogen store

Centrica aims to transform its gas storage facility, Rough, into one of the largest hydrogen storage sites globally, with an estimated investment of £2 billion.

Chris O’Shea, the Chief Executive Officer of the energy giant, emphasised the need for a new regulatory framework while making the revelation.

The boss of the British Gas owner expressed that a combination of renewable energy sources and battery storage might not be enough to ensure energy security and longer-term resilience can be achieved with hydrogen, instead of relying on fossil fuels.

Mr O’Shea said: “I welcome the Committee on Climate Change’s recent recommendation that hydrogen storage should be developed faster than currently planned.

“We stand ready to invest to support the rollout of hydrogen in the UK. We want to convert Rough, our gas storage site, into one of the world’s biggest hydrogen stores.

“As soon as a regulatory and policy framework exists to enable this, we will unlock around £2 billion of investment that will upgrade Rough to provide half of the UK’s long-term storage.”