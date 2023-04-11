Technology

Uniper supercharges grid stability with custom condenser units

Grain power station site has introduced two new custom-built synchronous condenser units, making Uniper the biggest grid stability service provider

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 11 April 2023
Image: Ben Gingell / Shuttestock.com

Uniper‘s newly built synchronous condenser units at the Grain power station site are now providing essential grid stabilising services to National Grid ESO.

The development is believed to make the energy company the largest provider of grid stability services under Phase 1 of the Stability Pathfinder.

The units will enable more renewable generation to enter the electricity system while maintaining a stable power system during the UK’s transition to net zero carbon.

The Grain power station site is also undergoing studies to decarbonise electricity production, with alternative fuels like hydrogen and retrofitting post-combustion carbon capture technology being considered.

Uniper’s commitment to grid stability and security has been highlighted by the company’s UK Country Chairman and Group Chief Commercial Officer Power Mike Lockett who said, “We are immensely proud to see the synchronous condenser units up and running at our Grain power station site.”

