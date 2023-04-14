British Gas switches off from Energy Switch Guarantee

British Gas has withdrawn from the Energy Switch Guarantee (ESG), a scheme

The ESG is a collection of voluntary commitments that energy suppliers can make to ensure a hassle-free experience for customers when switching suppliers. The promise includes fixing any issues that may arise during the switching process, such as payment errors, at no cost to the customer.

A Centrica spokesperson has confirmed to ELN that the company has exited the ESG.

The company said: “Switching is important to the energy market and we know how much customers appreciate a good switching experience.

“We remain committed to continuing to switch customers quickly, accurately and seamlessly. We are still measured on switching speed as it is a licence requirement and we report switching performance via the Citizen’s Advice Ratings tool.”