“Russian spy ship spotted near Scottish wind farm”

A Russian ship suspected of espionage, Admiral Vladimirsky, stopped at multiple sites off the coast of Britain with the intention of sabotaging key energy infrastructure, According to a recent investigation by a group of European broadcasters.

The ship reportedly spent a month mapping undersea infrastructure in the Baltic Sea and the North Sea, passing by future and current wind farms in Britain and several Scandinavian countries.

According to the broadcasters, the ship is part of a group of espionage vessels that are camouflaged as fishing trawlers and scientific research boats and are surveying energy sites with the aim of potentially sabotaging them.

The ship is believed to have entered the Moray Firth, off the coast of Scotland, in November 2022.

ELN understands that officials are aware of Russian plans to conduct undersea mapping operations in UK waters using boats

Tobias Ellwood, Chairman of the Commons Defence Committee, called for the expansion of the UK’s armed forces in response to these actions. A Ministry of Defence spokesperson told ELN: “The government takes the security and resilience of our national infrastructure very seriously.

“That is why we increased Royal Navy presence patrols after the Nord Stream incident and have invested £65 million in the first of our two Multi-Role Ocean Surveillance ships.

“We continue to review all our investments and activities against the full range of threats and risks.”