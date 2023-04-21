Finance & Markets

Gravity’s pull in the energy market

Scottish firm Gravitricity has partnered with a US construction group to seek funds jointly for renewable energy schemes, including those at disused mines

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 21 April 2023
Image: Gravitricity

Energy storage company Gravitricity is set to expand into the US market by partnering with IEA Infrastructure Construction, a major American construction group.

The move follows the US Government’s allocation of millions of dollars in funding for energy projects at former mines.

The partners have signed an agreement to jointly seek funds for renewable energy schemes, including those at disused mines.

The Biden Administration recently made $450 million (£363m) available for clean energy projects at the site of current or former coal mines, as part of efforts to combat climate change.

