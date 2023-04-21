Gravity’s pull in the energy market

Energy storage company Gravitricity is set to expand into the US market by partnering with IEA Infrastructure Construction, a major American construction group.

The move follows the US Government’s allocation of millions of dollars in funding for energy projects at former mines.

The partners have signed an agreement to jointly seek funds for renewable energy schemes, including those at disused mines.

The Biden Administration recently made $450 million (£363m) available for clean energy projects at the site of current or former coal mines, as part of efforts to combat climate change.