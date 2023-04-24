Climate protestors crash Formula E race

Climate protestors halted the all-electric Formula E race in Berlin on Sunday.

Members of Letzte Generation climbed over fences and parked themselves in front of the electric race cars to stop the race taking place.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is the first global sport that has been certified net zero since its inception and is renowned for its investment in cutting emissions and climate protective measures.

Despite this, the climate group still released a statement on Twitter reading “it’s time to slow down. Because we’re on the highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator.”

This continues the recent trend of climate campaigners crashing sporting events across the world, with the World Snooker Championships and the Grand National recently delayed by protestors.

A Formula E spokesperson said: “Security services quickly and safely contained the disruption. The event was able to proceed as planned.”

They added that the protest was “unrelated to the event.”