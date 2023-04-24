Efficiency & Environment

Climate protestors crash Formula E race

Members of Letzte Generation climbed over fences and parked themselves in front of the electric race cars to stop the race taking place

Big Zero Report 2022

Kiran Bose
More Articles
Monday 24 April 2023
Image: Cineberg / Shutterstock

Climate protestors halted the all-electric Formula E race in Berlin on Sunday.

Members of Letzte Generation climbed over fences and parked themselves in front of the electric race cars to stop the race taking place.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is the first global sport that has been certified net zero since its inception and is renowned for its investment in cutting emissions and climate protective measures.

Despite this, the climate group still released a statement on Twitter reading “it’s time to slow down. Because we’re on the highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator.”

This continues the recent trend of climate campaigners crashing sporting events across the world, with the World Snooker Championships and the Grand National recently delayed by protestors.

A Formula E spokesperson said: “Security services quickly and safely contained the disruption. The event was able to proceed as planned.”

They added that the protest was “unrelated to the event.”

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast