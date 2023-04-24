Could North Sea become the largest green energy power plant?

European leaders and EU representatives will gather later today in the coastal town of Ostend, Belgium for the second North Sea Summit.

The summit is aimed at making the North Sea the EU’s “largest green energy power plant” by 2050. Belgian Prime Minister, Alexander De Croo, has invited leaders from Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, the UK, and EU officials.

Grant Shapps, the Net Zero Minister, is set to lead a UK delegation to the North Sea Summit. With the UK’s ambitious net zero goals, this summit provides an opportunity for the country to collaborate with neighbouring countries to accelerate the transition towards renewable energy sources.

The attendees are expected to discuss measures to accelerate the growth of offshore wind power and promote hydrogen production using renewable energy.

The North Sea is believed to be an ideal location for offshore wind power due to its shallow waters and strong winds and the summit seeks to leverage this potential to meet the EU’s ambitious target of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.