UK battery storage set to surge with $20bn investments by 2030

The UK’s utility-scale battery storage market is set to reach 24GW capacity by 2030, according to a report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 24 April 2023
The UK’s battery storage market is on the brink of explosive growth, with capacity set to hit 24GW by the end of the decade.

This is predicted to attract investments of up to $20 billion (£16bn), with the combined energy reserves of these utility-scale battery systems sufficient to power 18 million homes for a year, according to an analysis by Rystad Energy.

The UK will account for nearly 9% of all global capacity installations, making it the fourth largest market after China, the US and Germany.

As the UK builds out more solar and wind infrastructure, the need for reliable storage solutions increases due to the intermittent nature of these renewable sources.

In response, the government has set an ambitious energy storage requirement target of 30GW by 2030, including batteries, flywheels, pumped hydro and liquid air energy storage.

However, to reach this goal, the government will need to tackle several expected roadblocks, including ensuring widespread grid connections for battery systems, mitigating supply chain issues, and developing a policy framework for pumped hydro projects.

