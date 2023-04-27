UK to reveal plan for lightning-fast grid connections

The government is taking steps to facilitate grid connections to accelerate the deployment of renewable energy and battery storage projects.

Conservative MP for Ynys Môn, Virginia Crosbie, asked ministers what steps were being taken to facilitate these connections for new clean energy projects.

In response, Minister of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Graham Stuart explained that the government is working with Ofgem and network companies to release network capacity and improve the connections process.

To further this effort, the Electricity System Operator is currently seeking expressions of interest from developers who are willing to connect earlier than their allocated date by 30th April 2023.

Stuart said: “The government will publish a Connections Action Plan in the summer, which will articulate actions by the government, Ofgem and network companies to accelerate network connections, including for renewable energy and battery storage projects.”

The plan is expected to play a critical role in ensuring that the UK’s energy infrastructure is up to the task of meeting the country’s energy needs in a sustainable manner.