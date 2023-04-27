US wind and solar outshine coal in generating power

Renewable energy sources in the US are now generating more electricity and have more generating capacity than coal, according to data released by the US Energy Information Administration and Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

The latest Electric Power Monthly report reveals that solar power generation grew by 6.7% in the first two months of 2023, with small-scale solar photovoltaic accounting for 32.5% of total solar production.

Wind power generation increased by 6.6% compared to the same period in 2022, providing 12.2% of total electrical generation.

Together, wind and solar provided 16.1% of US electrical generation, while coal’s contribution to electrical generation dropped by 32.7% and provided just 16.0% of the total.

Renewable energy sources including biomass, geothermal and hydropower accounted for 24.1% of total generation and out-produced coal by 50.8%.

Renewables’ share of the nation’s generating capacity is now 27.6%, according to the report.